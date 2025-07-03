$10,000 reward offered in investigation of transgender woman attacked 6 times in LA

The Brief The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects in the attacks on transgender woman Sabrina de La Peña. De La Peña has been repeatedly assaulted at her Westlake District business since April 2025, suffering serious injuries in the most recent attack. Police are actively investigating and seeking public assistance to identify and locate the individuals responsible, having released surveillance photos.



A $10,000 reward is being offered in the ongoing investigation of the case of a transgender woman repeatedly assaulted at her Westlake District business.

What we know:

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion authored by Chair Pro Tem and First District Supervisor Hilda Solis on Tuesday that established the reward offer of $10,000 in the case of Sabrina de La Peña.

The approved motion establishes a $10,000 reward in exchange for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible for the attacks against de La Peña since April 2025.

The backstory:

The first attack occurred on April 8, when a suspect entered the victim's store, 61-year-old Sabrina De La Peña, flirted with her, and then punched her to the ground after she rejected his advances, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

After discovering De La Peña was a transgender woman, the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill her.

The same suspect, along with additional individuals, allegedly returned to the location multiple times.

These subsequent attacks involved a suspect striking the victim with a skateboard, deploying pepper spray, throwing an unknown liquid, and attempting to stun her with a Taser.

The most recent attack happened Saturday, May 31 around 11:40 a.m. Police believe the same individuals returned and physically assaulted De La Peña again, causing "serious injuries."

The suspects fled before police arrived.

De La Peña told FOX 11 that she was trying to lock up the store when two men pushed their way in, dragged her into the back of the store, and stole roughly $30,000 in cash. She said she feared for her life. This is her sixth time being attacked by the same suspects, she said.

What they're saying:

"This violent hate crime has no place in our neighborhoods," Solis said. "Now more than ever, we must reject hate and safeguard our most vulnerable communities, which include our transgender and LGBTQ+ Angelenos. I encourage anyone who may have information to please come forward.

What's next:

Detectives from the LAPD's Rampart Division Robbery Section are actively investigating these incidents and are requesting the public's help in locating the suspects.

They have released surveillance photos of the individuals to encourage anyone with information, including potential additional victims, to come forward.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information regarding these crimes is urged to call detectives at 213-484-3495. For calls during non-business hours or weekends, the number is 877-527-3247.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.