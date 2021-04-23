$10,000 reward offered in search for suspect(s) who killed hiker in Mt. Baldy

article

A $10,000 reward is being offered in the community's search for a suspect(s) who killed a Mt. Baldy hiker.

Back on March 25, 63-year-old Gerald "Miles" Purdue was found shot to death in a culvert a short walking distance from where he parked his car near Mile Marker 3.09 on Mount Baldy Road.

The cash reward, sponsored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, Fifth District, and approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, is being put together in hopes of getting the public to help find Purdue's killer(s).

Anyone with information on the hiking murder is asked to call 323-890-5500 or 800-222-TIPS (8477).

