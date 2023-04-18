10-year-old boy dies after fight inside California trampoline park

article

A 10-year-old boy has died from injuries he sustained during a fight with another child inside a trampoline park in Merced Thursday.

According to police, Anthony Duran was found unconscious around 5 p.m. at the Rockin' Jump. Witnesses said they saw Duran playing basketball with other kids when he and another child got into a fight. It's unknown what the two may have been arguing about.

Witnesses told police they saw Duran collapse and the other child ran away. That child has since been identified by police and his parents are in contact with authorities.

Bystanders performed CPR on Duran until medical crews arrived. He was taken to a hospital after he collapsed, police said. He died Sunday, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his family to help pay for funeral expenses.

Duran's official cause of death has not yet been determined.

File photo of the Rockin Jump indoor trampoline park in Concord, California, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Surveillance video of the incident was reviewed by detectives and nearly three dozen staff, parents, and other children who were there have been interviewed, authorities said.

The Merced Police Department is reviewing this incident with the Merced County District Attorney to determine if charges will be filed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Edwin Arias at 209-388-7826 or by email at ariase@cityofmerced.org