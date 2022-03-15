1 person shot in North Hollywood, suspect on the run

article

One person is hurt after a shooting in North Hollywood.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 5400 block of Tujunga Avenue late Monday night. According to LAPD, the shooting stemmed from a dispute between the shooter and the person shot.

The person shot was taken to the hospital, but officials did not specify the person's conditions as of Monday night.

The suspect ran off from the scene, LAPD said. The suspected shooter's identity has not been released as of Monday night.

