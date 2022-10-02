1 killed in OC freeway crash possibly triggered By wrong-way driver

A person was killed in a traffic crash Sunday on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Tustin, involving at least two vehicles and possibly triggered by a wrong-way vehicle, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 2:10 a.m. on the southbound freeway, in the area of the conversion road from the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway to the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Witnesses told the CHP that a white sedan was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes just prior to the crash.

It was later reported that the crash involved a white Toyota Prius and a Subaru Outback.

A CHP SigAlert has been issued for the southbound State Route 55 and the Interstate 5 carpool lane while the investigation continues.

No other details have been provided.