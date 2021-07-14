1 killed, 1 wounded in Leimert Park shooting

One man was killed and another man was fighting for his life after a shooting in Leimert Park early Wednesday morning, police said.

Just before 1:30 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and 43rd Place where they discovered two men between the ages of 25 and 35 suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital where one died and the other was in critical condition, Officer Lopez said.

A description of a potential suspect was not available.

The investigation is ongoing.

