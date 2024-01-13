1 hospitalized after fire breaks out at East Hollywood apartment building

One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out at an East Hollywood apartment complex Saturday night.

The fire was reported just after 7:30 p.m. at the Hollywood Royale building in the 1500 block of N. Hobart Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Approximately 150 people who were in the building had to be evacuated. While it took firefighters less than 20 minutes to put out the blaze, crews spent a few more minutes looking for two dogs who had gotten lost in the apartment where the fire broke out.

Both dogs were found shortly after, and both are expected to be okay.

Firefighters did not have any information on the condition of the man who was taken to the hospital, but he is expected to survive.

One resident who lives close to the unit that caught fire spoke to FOX 11.

"Right when this broke out, I heard a loud boom or a pop, and I kind of dismissed it because I didn't think anything of it," Troy said. "Until I heard firetrucks arrive. One became two. Two became three. Shortly after that, there was a knock on my door. When I opened a door, I saw three firefighters standing there with masks on and there was smoke [down] to my shoulders. Very gray, very black and hard to breathe, and really hard to see in. So I knew that the the situation was really serious."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.