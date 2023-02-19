$1.8 million Powerball ticket sold in Southern California

Someone in Southern California is $1.8 million richer after matching five of the six winning numbers in the latest Powerball draw, according to the California Lottery.

The lucky ticket worth $1,801,715 was purchased at the Shell gas station located at 950 Eastlake Parkway in Chula Vista.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 8, 21, 31, 32, 37 and the Powerball number was 23. The jackpot was $73 million.

There have now been five drawings since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

Since no tickets were sold with all six numbers, the estimated jackpot for Monday night's drawing is expected to soar to $87 million.

Last week, the California resident and winner of the record-breaking $2.04 billion November Powerball jackpot was identified by officials, per California law. According to California Lottery officials, the single winning ticket for the Nov. 7 drawing was purchased by Edwin Castro and sold in Los Angeles County at Joe’s Service Center located at 15 W. Woodbury Road in Altadena.

That local win marked the first time the California Lottery doled out a jackpot topping $1 billion to a single winner.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.