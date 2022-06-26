$1.4M Powerball ticket purchased in Glendale

While no one hit the big Powerball jackpot for Saturday night's drawing, there is one lucky person who can add about $1.4 million to their bank account.

One ticket matched five winning numbers - so you may want to double-check your ticket if you haven't already!

The winning ticket was purchased at United Oil located at 1118 N. Glendale in Glendale, according to California Lottery officials.

That winner gets a whopping $1,417,623.

The odds of hitting all 5 of 5 numbers are 1 in 11,688,054. Add the Powerball to the equation and chances get even more slim at 1 in 292,201,338.

The next Powerball drawing is on Monday, with the jackpot soaring to $346 million.