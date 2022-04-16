In Depth: The history of the LAX dunes

Segment One:

Sandi Hemmerlein, travel blogger of AvoidingRegret.com, joins Hal out at the LAX dunes. She tells us about the curious history of the area, which was developed as an exclusive seaside community back in the ‘20s and ’30s only to become undesirable because of the encroaching airport. The area between the ocean and the airport was ultimately seized by eminent domain and completely razed. The neighborhood is now going back to a wild condition, is completely fenced off and is now a wildlife habitat.

Segment Two:

Joining Hal inside the fences at the dunes project are Nancy Price, an environmental specialist from Los Angeles World Airports, Amanda Amaral, LAWA Environmental Supervisor, Tina Backstrom, LAWA Sustainability Director, and Chris Enyart with The Bay Foundation. They explain what is going on inside the enclosed area. They talk about how the original goal was to preserve the El Segundo Blue butterfly, which was on the endangered list and has a very limited habitat. But as the dunes gradually went back to their wild state, more species were discovered, and the area became closer to a true ocean dunes environment. We find out about how LA World Airways is supporting the area, and the partnerships that have been built with organizations such as the Bay Foundation to support the area and remove non-native vegetation.

Segment Three:

Hal is back with Nancy Price, LAWA environmental specialist, Amanda Amaral LAWA Environmental Supervisor, Tina Backstrom, LAWA Sustainability Director, and Chris Enyart with The Bay Foundation to talk about the creatures that have been found inside the Dunes habitat, the future of the area, and how people can volunteer to help maintain the dunes.

Segment Four:

Hal promotes his podcast, and we end with a look at the magnificent view from the dunes to the ocean.

