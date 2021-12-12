In Depth: Omicron variant explained

Segment One:

Hal is joined my doctor and emergency medicine professor Matt Waxman to talk about the Omicron variant.

Waxman discusses the recent developments regarding the Omicron variant. He says that it doesn't appear to be as severe as the Delta variant, but it spreads more quickly. He also says that while the Omicron variant doesn't seem to be as strongly controlled by the Pfizer vaccine, the booster adds significant protection.

Segment Two:

We welcome L.A. County Supervisor Holly Mitchell. Her election last year created a full female Board of Supervisors. Mitchell talks to us about what difference there is working with all women. She discusses her background in politics, and the particular challenges of the Carson "stench" that has been plaguing her district lately. She shares her advice for young women wanting to get into politics.

Segment Three:

Hal speaks to Roz Wyman, a public and political fixture in Los Angeles for about 70 years. Wyman talks about being the youngest person elected to the L.A. City Council. She shares her excitement at the election of Holly Mitchell. Wyman discusses her role in bringing the Dodgers to Los Angeles from Brooklyn and her focus on the arts as well. She also shares her advice for young women who are interested in politics.

