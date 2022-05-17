Expand / Collapse search

Skirball Cultural Center celebrates the Jewish deli

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Food and Drink
It's a celebration of community, ethnicity, and some really good food. A new exhibit highlights Jewish delis and their impact on American culture.

A new exhibit at the Skirball Cultural Center highlights Jewish delis and their impact on American culture.

"I'll Have What She's Having: The Jewish Deli" explores how Jewish immigrants imported and adapted traditions to create a uniquely American restaurant. 

Visitors to this exhibit will get a taste of deli history through menus, ads, uniforms, neon signs, photos, and clips of delis on the big and little screens. There will also be photo ops and interactive parts of the exhibit surely IG-friendly. 

To learn more about the exhibit, click or tap here.