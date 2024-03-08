Oscars 2024: Governors Ball Don Julio Tequila signature cocktail recipes

The 2024 Academy Awards are just days away and globally acclaimed mixologist Charles Joly stopped by Good Day LA+ to showcase this year's Governors Ball signature cocktails that he co-created with Israel Barón for those ages 21 and up.

See the recipes below.

It’s Showtime

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco

1 oz Pineapple Coriander Tincture'

.5 oz Agave Nectar

.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

Preparation

Combine Tequila Don Julio, pineapple coriander tincture, agave honey and fresh lemon juice in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake well. Strain over a large ice cube into a Collins glass rimmed with salt and pink peppercorn.

Written in the Stars

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio Rosado

.75 oz Guava Syrup

2 oz Organic Watermelon Juice

.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1.5 oz Chilled Rosé Champagne

Preparation:

Combine Tequila Don Julio Rosado, guava syrup, organic watermelon juice and fresh lemon juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a Coupe glass. Top with chilled rosé champagne.

Round of Applause

1 oz Tequila Don Julio Alma Miel

1 oz Herb-Infused Bianco Vermouth

10 drops Chocolate Bitters

3 dashes Orange Bitters

Preparation

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass over ice. Stir well and strain into a chilled Coupe glass.

1942 Encore

1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio 1942 paired with mole-flavored chocolate truffle bite with gold dusting

Preparation: Pour Tequila Don Julio 1942 into a stemmed Sherry glass. On the side, serve the mole-flavored chocolate truffle bite.

Catch the Oscars live from the Dolby Theater on Sunday, March 10.