Oscars 2024: Governors Ball Don Julio Tequila signature cocktail recipes
LOS ANGELES - The 2024 Academy Awards are just days away and globally acclaimed mixologist Charles Joly stopped by Good Day LA+ to showcase this year's Governors Ball signature cocktails that he co-created with Israel Barón for those ages 21 and up.
See the recipes below.
It’s Showtime
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco
- 1 oz Pineapple Coriander Tincture'
- .5 oz Agave Nectar
- .5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
Preparation
Combine Tequila Don Julio, pineapple coriander tincture, agave honey and fresh lemon juice in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake well. Strain over a large ice cube into a Collins glass rimmed with salt and pink peppercorn.
Written in the Stars
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio Rosado
- .75 oz Guava Syrup
- 2 oz Organic Watermelon Juice
- .5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
- 1.5 oz Chilled Rosé Champagne
Preparation:
Combine Tequila Don Julio Rosado, guava syrup, organic watermelon juice and fresh lemon juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a Coupe glass. Top with chilled rosé champagne.
Round of Applause
- 1 oz Tequila Don Julio Alma Miel
- 1 oz Herb-Infused Bianco Vermouth
- 10 drops Chocolate Bitters
- 3 dashes Orange Bitters
Preparation
Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass over ice. Stir well and strain into a chilled Coupe glass.
1942 Encore
1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio 1942 paired with mole-flavored chocolate truffle bite with gold dusting
Preparation: Pour Tequila Don Julio 1942 into a stemmed Sherry glass. On the side, serve the mole-flavored chocolate truffle bite.
SUGGESTED: Oscars 2024 Hollywood road closures: See the maps
Catch the Oscars live from the Dolby Theater on Sunday, March 10.