Oscars 2024: Governors Ball Don Julio Tequila signature cocktail recipes

By and Mallory Aubele
Published 
Updated 12:02PM
Food and Drink
FOX 11

2024 Governors Ball signature cocktails

Charles Joly stopped by Good Day LA+ to showcase this year's Governors Ball signature cocktails that he co-created with Israel Barón.

LOS ANGELES - The 2024 Academy Awards are just days away and globally acclaimed mixologist Charles Joly stopped by Good Day LA+ to showcase this year's Governors Ball signature cocktails that he co-created with Israel Barón for those ages 21 and up.

See the recipes below.

It’s Showtime

Ingredients: 

  • 1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco
  • 1 oz Pineapple Coriander Tincture'
  • .5 oz Agave Nectar
  • .5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

Preparation

Combine Tequila Don Julio, pineapple coriander tincture, agave honey and fresh lemon juice in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake well. Strain over a large ice cube into a Collins glass rimmed with salt and pink peppercorn.

Written in the Stars

Ingredients: 

  • 1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio Rosado
  • .75 oz Guava Syrup
  • 2 oz Organic Watermelon Juice
  • .5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
  • 1.5 oz Chilled Rosé Champagne

Preparation:

Combine Tequila Don Julio Rosado, guava syrup, organic watermelon juice and fresh lemon juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a Coupe glass. Top with chilled rosé champagne.

Round of Applause

  • 1 oz Tequila Don Julio Alma Miel
  • 1 oz Herb-Infused Bianco Vermouth
  • 10 drops Chocolate Bitters
  • 3 dashes Orange Bitters

Preparation

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass over ice. Stir well and strain into a chilled Coupe glass.

1942 Encore

1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio 1942 paired with mole-flavored chocolate truffle bite with gold dusting

Preparation: Pour Tequila Don Julio 1942 into a stemmed Sherry glass. On the side, serve the mole-flavored chocolate truffle bite.

Catch the Oscars live from the Dolby Theater on Sunday, March 10. 