Oscars 2024 Hollywood road closures: See the maps

The 2024 Oscars are just a few days away.

As Hollywood prepares for the 96th Academy Awards, the city has announced road and sidewalk closures that could affect your morning commute.

The following closures are in place leading up to and in some cases, after the awards ceremony:

Orchid Alley from Orange Drive to Orchid Ave closed from 8:00 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 18 to 8:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2024, except for emergency vehicles.

North curb lane of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to southeast corner of Orange Drive closed from 6 a.m. Feb. 25 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (Except MTA buses until Thursday, February 29, 2024).

North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 230 feet east of Orange Drive closed, allowing 8-foot pedestrian access from 6 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 25 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

East and west curb lanes on Orange Drive from Hollywood Boulevard to Orchid Alley closed from 6 a.m. Feb 25 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

North curb lane of Hawthorn Avenue from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive from Wednesday, Feb 28 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2024. MTA to re-route bus traffic.

North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard in front of the Dolby Theatre portal closed from 10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2024. This is a complete sidewalk closure in front of the entrance to Awards Walk. Pedestrian traffic re-routed and emergency access available.

All lanes of Hollywood Boulevard (with 20-ft Fire Lane) from the southeast corner of Orange Drive to Highland Avenue closed from 12:01 AM to 6:00 AM Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Pedestrian crosswalk, mid-block on Hollywood Boulevard between Orange Drive and Highland Avenue, closed from 12:01 AM to 6:00 AM Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue closed from 12:01 AM to 6:00 AM Wednesday, March 13, 2024, except 8-foot pedestrian access.

Balance of north sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive allowing 8-foot pedestrian access closed from 12:01 AM to 6:00 AM Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

South curb lane of Hawthorn Avenue from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive from 6:00 AM to 6:00 AM Wednesday, March 13, 2024. MTA to re-route bus traffic.

Hawthorn Alley behind El Capitan Theatre from 300 feet east of Orange Drive east to the "T" alley closed from 6:00 AM to 6:00 AM Wednesday, March 13, 2024. The remainder of Hawthorn Alley to remain open from the "T" east to Highland Avenue.

Hawthorn Alley on the east side of the El Capitan Theatre from Hollywood Boulevard south 210 feet to "T" of east/west alley closed from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Hawthorn Avenue from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive closed from 12:01 AM to 6:00 AM Monday, March 11, 2024.

Orchid Avenue from 60 feet south of Franklin Boulevard to Orchid Alley closed from 6:00 AM to 6:00 AM Monday, March 11, 2024 except for residents, emergency vehicles, and hotel loading.

Orange Drive from Orchid Alley to Hollywood Boulevard closed from 6:00 AM to 6:00 AM Monday, March 11, 2024. Except for local residents, local business access, and emergency vehicles.

North and south sidewalk of Hawthorn Avenue from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive closed from 12:01 AM to 6:00 AM Monday, March 11, 2024.

North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive closed from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM Monday, March 11, 2024. MTA station to be by-passed from the last regularly scheduled train on Saturday, March 9 until the first scheduled train after 6:00 AM Monday, March 11, 2024. Pedestrian traffic rerouted to south sidewalk.

West sidewalk of Highland Avenue from Johnny Grant Way south to Hollywood Boulevard closed from 10:00 PM to 9:00 AM Monday, March 11, 2024.

Johnny Grant Way from Highland Avenue to Orchid Ave closed from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM Monday, March 11, 2024

12:01 am March 10 – 6 am March 11

Remainder of Hawthorn Alley from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue.

Orange Drive from Hollywood Boulevard to Lanewood Avenue.

North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue. No pedestrian access.

South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue, 8-foot pedestrian access.

South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard directly in front of the north-south Hawthorn Alley. No pedestrian access to cross alley.

East sidewalk and curb lane of Highland Avenue from Yucca Street to Sunset Blvd. 8-foot pedestrian access (south of Hollywood Blvd only).

Extend closure of west sidewalk of Highland Avenue from Hollywood Blvd to Sunset Blvd.

West curb of Highland Avenue from Johnny Grant Way to Hollywood Blvd UNTIL 9:00 AM

From 4 am March 10 – 4 am March 11:

North and south crosswalks on Hollywood Boulevard at the Highland Avenue intersection.

Highland Avenue from Sunset Boulevard to Franklin Avenue.

Hollywood Boulevard from La Brea Boulevard to Orange Drive.

Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Cahuenga Boulevard.

Except for local residents, business access and emergency vehicles, close the following between 4am March 10 – 4am March 11:

Hawthorn Avenue between Orange Drive and La Brea Boulevard.

Hawthorn Avenue between Highland Avenue and McCadden Place.

McCadden Place between Yucca Street and Hollywood Boulevard.

Yucca Street between Highland Avenue and Wilcox Avenue.

Wilcox Avenue between Sunset Blvd and Cahuenga Boulevard Restrict access on streets that end at or intersect Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue.

The 96th Academy Awards takes place Sunday, March 10.

