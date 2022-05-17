Dine Latino Restaurant Week 2022 kicks off

DINE LATINO Restaurant Week kicks off Tuesday, May 17.

Launched by the Latino Restaurant Association, DINE LATINO Restaurant Week is an initiative that showcases the depth and diversity of Latino cuisine and restaurants to help encourage customers to sample the variety of Latin cuisine and different Latino restaurants.

Over 80 restaurants across LA, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties are participating. You can find participating restaurants near you by tapping or clicking here.

Participating restaurant will be offering a special DINE LATINO prix-fixed menu for lunch dinner or both.

DINE LATINO Restaurant Week is happening now through Sunday, May 22.