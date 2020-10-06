Expand / Collapse search

Chef Aáron Sánchez offers up recipes you can make at home

Recipes
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Masterchef’s Aáron Sánchez

Chef Aáron Sánchez shares what growing up Hispanic means to him and how his family recipes influenced his life in his new memoir and cookbook, Where I Come From: Life Lessons from a Latino Chef.

LOS ANGELES - Chef Aáron Sánchez appeared on Good Day LA Tuesday morning and shared some great recipes you can make at home.

Tequila-Battered Cauliflower Tacos with Chimichurri and Chipotle Mayonnaise

Sautéed Hominy with Pico de Gallo and Oregano

Quick New Orleans Shellfish Étouffée

Tio Mario’s Famous Chile Con Carne Colorado-Style Burritos

Zarela’s Pineapple-Ginger Chicken Wings with Soy-Pineapple Glaze

