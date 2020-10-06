Chef Aáron Sánchez offers up recipes you can make at home

Chef Aáron Sánchez appeared on Good Day LA Tuesday morning and shared some great recipes you can make at home.

Tequila-Battered Cauliflower Tacos with Chimichurri and Chipotle Mayonnaise

Tequila-Battered Cauliflower Tacos with Chimichurri and Chipotle Mayonnaise (Chef Aáron Sánchez)

Sautéed Hominy with Pico de Gallo and Oregano

Sautéed Hominy with Pico de Gallo and Oregano (Chef Aáron Sánchez)

Advertisement

Quick New Orleans Shellfish Étouffée

Quick New Orleans Shellfish Étouffée (Chef Aáron Sánchez)

Tio Mario’s Famous Chile Con Carne Colorado-Style Burritos

Tio Mario’s Famous Chile Con Carne Colorado-Style Burritos (Chef Aáron Sánchez)

Zarela’s Pineapple-Ginger Chicken Wings with Soy-Pineapple Glaze

Zarela’s Pineapple-Ginger Chicken Wings with Soy-Pineapple Glaze (Chef Aáron Sánchez)

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.