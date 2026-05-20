Los Angeles mayoral candidates make final campaign push before California primary

The Brief Spencer Pratt held a campaign block party in South Los Angeles as he continued his mayoral campaign ahead of the June 2 California primary. Pratt criticized city homelessness policies and responded to recent proposals involving dental care services and backyard barbecue restrictions. Other mayoral candidates, including Karen Bass and Nithya Raman, participated in a separate forum while Pratt campaigned with supporters.



With less than two weeks until the June 2 California primary, Los Angeles mayoral candidates are making their final push to win over voters — including reality television personality Spencer Pratt, who held a campaign block party Wednesday night in South Los Angeles.

Pratt sat down for an exclusive one-on-one interview with FOX 11 shortly after meeting with supporters at the event.

"I’m too pumped every day now because you hug these people and they hold your hand and they’re like, ‘Thank God there is somebody fighting these people,’" Pratt said.

When asked how he was feeling heading into the final days of the race, Pratt responded: "Great, because I believe I’m going to win in what, 13 days."

Supporters gathered from across the city, with some saying they were drawn to Pratt because he is not a traditional politician.

"Honestly, hope he wins," one attendee said.

"I told him I studied him ever since I heard about him, and I like what he’s doing," another supporter said.

"I love that he’s not a polished politician," another attendee added.

Pratt described his political base as frustrated Los Angeles residents.

"My party is angry Angelenos. That’s it," Pratt said. "I’m just a local person that wants our local leadership fixed."

At the same time Pratt held his campaign event, other top mayoral candidates participated in a separate forum, including Mayor Karen Bass and Councilwoman Nithya Raman.

Bass and Pratt have clashed over homelessness policy. Pratt criticized recent discussions surrounding expanded dental care services for homeless residents struggling with addiction.

"You know, once I get them mandatory treatment and get them help and ready to get back in society, of course people need teeth," Pratt said when asked if he supports providing free dental care. "Is that a priority right now? No. We need to give them no needles."

Raman has also criticized Pratt in recent days. Last week, Raman made headlines when she pushed a motion to study possible restrictions on backyard barbecues during red-flag fire weather conditions.

Pratt appeared to respond directly to that proposal Wednesday night, where his campaign event featured a barbecue.

"I mean, I added the barbecue — there was just going to be a taco truck and ice cream truck," Pratt said. "We’re never going to ban barbecues, we’re going to ban vagrant fires."

Pratt entered the mayoral race after losing his home in the Palisades Fire. Since then, his campaign advertisements and AI-generated videos created by supporters have gone viral online, bringing national attention to his candidacy.

"Some of them are great. Some of them, the messaging is obviously a little extreme," Pratt said of the AI videos. "I try not to talk about Newsom anymore, even though he caused — his state parks burned my town down. But I’m laser-focused on the city failing us."

Instead of giving a formal speech Wednesday night, Pratt spent much of the event shaking hands and taking photos with supporters.

Asked what message he wanted voters to hear before Election Day, Pratt responded: "I’m going to make LA safe. LA is not safe right now."

FOX 11’s Matthew Seedorff said invitations remain open for one-on-one interviews with any of the top mayoral candidates.