Anaheim woman killed in domestic violence shooting as advocates warn of growing crisis

The Brief A woman was shot and killed in Anaheim, and police say her boyfriend later opened fire on neighboring homes before being taken into custody. Domestic violence advocates say the Anaheim killing is part of a troubling string of deadly cases across Southern California in the past week. Friends and neighbors are mourning the Anaheim victim, a single mother who was studying to become a nurse.



Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. A natinoal hotline can be reached at 1-800-978-3600. The Jenesse Center (Los Angeles) offers free counseling, shelter, legal aid and case management. All services are free and confidential. Click here for more information.



ANAHEIM, Calif. – Neighbors in an Anaheim neighborhood woke Wednesday morning to gunshots tearing through their homes. One of them, My Phu, heard the gunfire clearly.

"I heard a shotgun, like bam bam bam, three times," Phu said.

Police say a woman was shot and killed inside a nearby home by her boyfriend, who then opened fire on neighboring houses. Two bullets hit Phu’s home.

"I have two bullets hitting my wall, one is above my headboard and one is by my window," Phu said.

The victim was a single mother who was studying to be a nurse. She is one of four people killed in domestic violence cases across Southern California in just one week.

On May 14 in Montebello, a mother and her 13-year-old son were killed in a fire that investigators say was deliberately set by her ex-boyfriend. He also died in the fire.

That same day in Tustin, another woman was shot and killed while walking home from work. Police say her ex-boyfriend was responsible.

The cases have alarmed domestic violence experts, who say they reflect a broader crisis.

"We see this all the time. It’s sad and it’s tragic," said Dr. Charmine Davis, director of the Family Wellness Department at the Jenesse Center in Los Angeles.

One of the most troubling aspects, Davis says, is that many people don’t realize they’re in an abusive relationship until it escalates to violence.

"Some people don’t understand what a domestic violence relationship is or what abuse looks like," Davis said. "They may think someone just pushed me or called me names this time because they were angry. We make up excuses for why they may have done something."

The warning signs, Davis explains, often include:

Excessive texting and constant check-ins

Controlling behavior — dictating what someone wears or who they see

Escalating threats

Isolation from friends and family

Davis emphasizes that seeking help at the first sign of abuse is critical.

"You definitely want to reach out and find that help," Davis said. "If you feel like you don’t know, still reach out. Talk to a counselor, any domestic violence organization, and let them walk you through that process."

Villayphanh Soukkhyphiangku was a close friend of the Anaheim victim. He is struggling to process what happened.

"She was a single mother," he said. "I want to know the reason, what would make someone go that far?"

Police took the suspect into custody about 45 minutes after arriving on the scene. No one else was injured.