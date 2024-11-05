Expand / Collapse search
Live Now

LIVE: LA County DA Race Election Results 2024

By
Published  November 5, 2024 5:01pm PST
2024 Election
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES - In the highly contested 2024 Los Angeles County District Attorney race, incumbent George Gascón faces challenger Nathan Hochman, a former U.S. Assistant Attorney General. 

The race centers around the issue of public safety, with both candidates offering starkly different approaches to criminal justice reform.

Gascón, who has held the position since 2020, has faced criticism for his progressive policies, which some say have contributed to a rise in crime across the county. Despite two failed recall attempts, Gascón defends his record, highlighting his office’s prosecution of serious crimes and arguing that overall crime trends are improving. He maintains that his policies reflect a commitment to long-term public safety, with a focus on rehabilitation over incarceration.

Hochman, on the other hand, promises to undo what he calls Gascón’s "pro-criminal" policies, vowing to restore a tough-on-crime stance and rebuild trust between law enforcement and the DA’s office. His platform emphasizes accountability, with a focus on reversing policies that he believes have allowed criminals to escape appropriate punishment. Hochman also advocates for a balanced approach, promising to consider both the severity of crimes and the potential for rehabilitation when determining sentences.

Hochman, a critic of Gascón, said his policies have led to an increase in crime across the county. Hochman touted his "hard middle approach" to crime, stating that it will not lead to mass incarceration but rather cases would be reviewed individually and punishment is proportional for the crime committed.

George Gascón (L), Nathan Hochman (R).

Both candidates also differ on key issues, such as California’s no-bail policy and Proposition 36, which addresses felony sentencing for drug and theft offenses.

The outcome of this race will determine the future direction of criminal justice in Los Angeles County. 