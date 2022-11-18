2022 elections: Horvath elected to fill LA County Board of Supervisor seat

Lindsey Horvath has been elected to fill the open seat on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

State Sen. Bob Hertzberg and West Hollywood City Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath were locked in a near tie. As votes were tallied from Tuesday's election, Hertzberg and Horvath almost evenly split the vote -- 51% to 49% -- with Hertzberg holding a slim 4,100-vote lead. But those numbers soon changed.

Horvath declared victory Thursday night, 37 minutes before Hertzberg, conceded.

Thursday's ballot count had her with 52.57% of the votes and Hertzberg with 47.43%.

Horvath will replace Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, who opted against a reelection bid for her District 3 seat.

The District 3 seat covers a majority of the San Fernando Valley, stretching from Westlake Village and Malibu to Calabasas, West Hills, Porter Ranch, San Fernando, Panorama City and Northridge, while also stretching to West Hollywood, Beverly Hills and Santa Monica.

Kuehl threw her support behind Horvath, who was also backed by Supervisors Janice Hahn and Hilda Solis. Supervisor Kathryn Barger endorsed Hertzberg.

She will be the youngest member on the board.

Horvath listed homelessness as a top priority of her campaign.

"We have to see those services being delivered on the streets. We have to see people getting off the street and into the housing and services the county is supposed to be providing. We will be reflecting the work that is done transparently, whether it is as I hope that we will do, through weekly notice meeting, reporting out on a weekly basis," Horvath said on FOX 11's Special Report.

She also vowed to "prioritize your safety and fight for additional resources to provide care and prevent crime from happening in the first place."

Horvath said she helped spearhead an "intersectional approach" to homelessness in West Hollywood, incorporating housing, services and community safety, while pushing for the production of transitional, supportive and long-term affordable housing.

She also called for more investment in Mental Evaluation Teams that pair trained social workers with public safety officials responding to relevant calls for service.

Horvath was elected to the West Hollywood City Council in March of 2015, she also served as a councilmember for two years from 2009-2011. Horvath was sworn in as Mayor in April of 2015 and again in May of 2020.