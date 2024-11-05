LIVE: Steve Garvey vs Adam Schiff: California U.S. Senate Election Results

The California U.S. Senate race between Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff and Republican Steve Garvey has become one of the most closely watched races in the nation. The election will not only shape the future of California but also has significant implications for the broader national political landscape.

While Schiff has been a political figure for decades, Garvey, a former Los Angeles Dodger, is using his outsider status to appeal to voters frustrated with career politicians.

On key issues such as crime, homelessness, the economy, and immigration, the candidates offer sharply different solutions. Garvey supports increasing law enforcement funding and backs Proposition 36, a measure to reverse previous reforms that he argues have fueled crime. Schiff, in contrast, focuses on community-based policing and expanding tools like DNA analysis to better solve crimes. Both candidates agree that homelessness is a pressing issue, but Garvey calls for an audit of funds spent on homelessness programs, while Schiff wants to accelerate affordable housing construction.

Steve Garvey (L), Adam Schiff (R).

Economically, Garvey advocates for curbing federal spending and regulations, while Schiff proposes middle-class tax cuts and stricter enforcement against price gouging. On immigration, both candidates agree that reform is needed at the border, but Schiff emphasizes creating a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, while Garvey pushes for stricter border security and a revamped asylum process.

While California is demographically a blue state, Garvey beat Democratic Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee during the March primary.

The last time a Republican won a Senate race in California was 1988. This is also the first time California has had an open U.S. Senate seat since 2016. Whoever wins will fill the seat once held by the late Dianne Feinstein.

On the ballot there are two contests in this race, a short term which ends January 3, 2025, and the full 6-year term which ends January 3, 2031.

Here's a live look at the 2024 election results for the California U.S. Senate seat between Adam Schiff and Steve Garvey: