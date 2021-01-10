Strong winds expected in LA County through Monday afternoon

A wind advisory was issued on Sunday that will last through Monday afternoon for many parts of Los Angeles County, where moderate-strength Santa Ana winds are expected.

Forecasters said north to northeast winds of 15 to 25 mph would include gusts of up to 50 mph in the mountains, 40 mph along the coasts, and 45 mph in the Santa Clarita Valley and San Fernando valleys.

The winds could make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory expires at 3 p.m. Monday.

A high-surf advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday at Los Angeles and Orange County beaches.

