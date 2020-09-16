Air quality compromised throughout Los Angeles County, smoke advisory extended through Thursday

As the Bobcat Fire continued to spew smoke and ash into the air from the Angeles National Forest, regulators extended a smoke advisory across Los Angeles County.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District said air quality would be unhealthy through Thursday in nearly the entire county, even the coastal areas.

"It is difficult to tell where smoke, ash or soot from a fire will go, or how winds will affect the level of these particles in the air, so we ask everyone to remember that smoke and ash can be harmful to health, even for people who are healthy," said Dr. Muntu Davis, chief health officer for Los Angeles County.

"If you can see smoke, soot, or ash, or you can smell smoke, pay attention to your immediate environment and take precautions to safeguard your health.

These precautions are particularly important for children, older adults, and people with heart or lung diseases."

The advisory is in effect for the following areas:

-- Central Los Angeles

-- Northwest Coastal L.A. County

-- Southwest Coastal L.A. County

-- South Coastal L.A.

-- Southeast L.A. County

-- West San Fernando Valley

-- East San Fernando Valley

-- West San Gabriel Valley

-- East San Gabriel Valley

-- Pomona-Walnut Valley

-- South San Gabriel Valley

-- South Central L.A. County

-- Santa Clarita Valley

-- San Gabriel Mountains

The Los Angeles Zoo, which closed Sunday due to poor air quality and had hoped to reopen on Tuesday, said it would remain closed through Friday.

The zoo plans to open Saturday, and urged people who purchased tickets during the closure period to visit the facility's website to reschedule.

"Based on past fire events in the area, we do not anticipate air quality issues to affect our animals," according to a Twitter post from the zoo.

"However, our animal care and veterinary health staff are closely monitoring the animals in outdoor habitats and are preparing to respond as necessary."

County officials also said three COVID-19 testing sites would be closed Wednesday -- at the Pomona Fairplex, the San Gabriel Valley Airport and Panorama City.

Members of the public were urged to limit their outdoor exposure as much as possible, including that of their pets.

"We are also advising day camps that are in session in smoke-impacted areas to suspend outside recreational activities, such as hiking or picnics until conditions improve," Davis said.