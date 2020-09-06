Fire crews work to protect Mt. Wilson Observatory, broadcast towers

The Bobcat Fire continued to rage in the Angeles National Forest on Wednesday, bringing another day of poor air quality.

Fire crews worked overnight to reinforce containment lines near Mount Wilson Observatory, the historic landmark in the hills above Pasadena. The flames were within 500 feet of the Observatory and several broadcast towers that serve the Greater Los Angeles area, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Hundreds of firefighters continued to battle the stubborn blaze, which erupted on Sept. 6 near the Cogswell Dam and West Fork Day Use area.

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation as the terrain-driven fire continues to grow in the Angeles National Forest. It has scorched more than 44,393 acres with 3% containment. On Sept. 15, the containment dropped from 6% the previous day, according to the Angeles National Forest.

On Sunday, Sept. 14, U.S. Forest Service officials pushed back the estimated time for full containment from Oct.15 to Oct. 30.

Evacuations:

Evacuation orders were lifted for the East Fork area, including the Camp Williams resort in Azusa, the River Community Center and Fire Camp 19. Residents and business owners on East Fork Road between Highway 39 and Glendora Mountain Road were permitted to enter through Glendora Mountain Road in Glendora starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

An evacuation order for Sierra Madre and Arcadia residents in an area north of Elkins Avenue and east of Santa Anita Avenue remained in effect for Arcadia residents and "until further notice," for Sierra Madre, officials said. The area includes parts of both cities.

Evacuation warnings remain in effect for the foothill communities of Monrovia, Bradbury, Sierra Madre, Altadena, Duarte and Pasadena.

A Red Cross evacuation center was established at Santa Anita Race Track at 285 W. Huntington Drive. Residents were advised to enter through Gate 5. More information about the center was available at 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767).

Road Closures:

All roads leading into San Gabriel Canyon are closed. Highway 39 is closed north of Azusa to state Route 2, which is closed between Upper Tujunga to Big Pines.

Upper Big Tujunga Road is closed between state Route 2 and Angeles Forest Highway. Chantry Flat Road is closed. Mount Wilson Road is closed from state Route 2 to Mount Wilson.

Air Quality:

The South Coast Air Quality Management District extended its smoke advisory through Wednesday for most areas of Los Angeles County, even the coasts.

They are asking people to skip outside activities and stay inside with their pets. Home improvement stores are having a hard time keeping AC filters and purifiers in stock and even many of those who balked at COVID-19 restrictions are now wearing masks outside.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said she has signed a proclamation declaring a local emergency in the county because of the fire and requested a state proclamation. The proclamation will be subject to a ratification vote at the Board of Supervisors' regular meeting on Tuesday.

Nearly 900 firefighters were working to stop the blaze on Monday, Sept. 14, aided by five helicopters and four fixed-wing aircraft. Video released by the forest service showed the Angeles National Forest's Bell Super 205A1++ helicopter performing nighttime water drops on the fire. Additionally, firefighters were setting strategic fires to help clear vegetation on the southern end of the blaze in the Santa Anita Canyon area near Chantry Flat, officials said.

The abnormally dry vegetation has been fueling the blaze, leading to extreme fire behavior and rapid rates of spread.

The Bobcat Fire is one of several fires that sparked across the region as parts of California saw record-breaking temperatures over Labor Day weekend. Temperatures in the forest were well above 100 degrees as a hit wave struck Southern California.

Fire crews were sent to an area near the dam and West Fork Day Use area at 12:22 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

The fire generated a pyrocumulus cloud that was seen for miles, across many parts of Los Angeles County. After the fire erupted, firefighters reported experiencing erratic fire behavior.

Structures were threatened, according to Angeles National Forest officials, who initially sent five engines, three hand crews, four helicopters, five fixed-wing aircraft and two water tenders to battle the blaze.

The United States Forest Service on Friday, Sept. 14, announced the temporary closure of all eighteen national forests in California, including the Angeles National Forest, due to historic wildfire conditions.

Initially, only eight forests were closed but due to the growing fires, officials decided to extend the closure to the additional 10 National Parks.

The Forest Service expected to reopen Monday, Sept. 14.

FOX 11's Shelly Insheiwat, Christina Gonzalez, Mary Stringini, Mario Ramirez and CNS contributed to this report.