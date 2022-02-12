“The Issue Is”: The Super Bowl comes to LA
Are you ready for some football?
This week, "The Issue Is" leaves the politics behind, focusing instead on everything Super Bowl LVI- a matchup between the L.A. Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, right here at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium.
From the NFL Honors at the YouTube Theater to the Super Bowl Fan Experience at The L.A. Convention Center, Elex Michaelson takes viewers in, around, and behind-the-scenes of the Big Game, speaking with dozens of athletes, celebrities, fans, and, of course, some politicians, including:
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval
Charger Quarterback Justin Herbert
Former Cowboys Running Back Emmitt Smith
Former Chargers Running Back LaDainian Tomlinson
Former 49ers Quarterback Steve Young
Saints Defensive End Cam Jordan
49ers Defensive Tackle Arik Armstead
Lakers Legend Byron Scott
Comedian Leslie Jones
Actor John Lithgow
And many more…
—————
THE ISSUE IS: THE STARS DESCEND ON LOS ANGELES FOR SUPER BOWL LVI
—————
THE ISSUE IS: NFL STARS BRING STYLE TO THE NFL HONORS RED CARPET
—————
THE ISSUE IS: NFL GREAT MICHAEL IRVIN ON RAM’S RECEIVER COOPER KUPP
—————
THE ISSUE IS: CHARGERS’ QB JUSTIN HERBERT ON THE MOTIVATION TO MAKE IT TO SUPER BOWL LVII
—————
THE ISSUE IS: A CHARITABLE BET BETWEEN THE MAYORS OF L.A. AND CINCINNATI
—————
