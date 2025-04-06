5 dead after car crashes into tree in Santa Ana

Three teenagers and two adults were killed when their vehicle crashed into a tree in Santa Ana, authorities said Sunday.

A fourth teenager was critically injured when the vehicle crashed into a tree at 11:25 p.m. Saturday on Segerstrom Avenue, between Raitt and Greenville streets, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Authorities said four people died at the scene and paramedics rushed two others to a hospital, where the fifth victim died, adding that several of the occupants inside the vehicle were siblings or related to each other.

There was no other immediate information available.