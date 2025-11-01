VIDEOS: Dodgers, Blue Jays benches clear in World Series Game 7

The Brief Benches cleared during Game 7 of the World Series. Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski threw a pitch that hit Toronto Blue Jays' Andrés Giménez's hand, prompting a tense exchange between players from both teams.



Things are getting tense in the winner-take-all World Series Game 7.

In the bottom of the fourth inning of Saturday's game, Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski threw three pitches close to Toronto Blue Jays' Andrés Giménez. One of the fastballs ended up hitting Giménez on the hand.

The two began exchanging words and benches started to clear from both teams.

Despite moments of tension, no punches were thrown by either team.

After the incident, the umpires of the game warned both teams to not deliberately throw at opposing hitters.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.