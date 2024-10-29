World Series Game 4: Dodgers, Yankees name starting lineups

The Brief Game 4 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Yankees is scheduled for Tuesday night. The Dodgers are up 3 games in the series. Ben Casparius and Luis Gil have been named as Game 4's starting pitchers.



Tuesday night marks Game 4 of the 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

The Bronx Bombers are determined to make a comeback as they have yet to win a game in the Fall Classic and are on the brink of being swept. In 2004, the Red Sox became the only team to come back and win a playoff series after being down 3-0 in the American League Championship Series. Coincidentally, this happened against the Yankees and now, they hope to be on the other side.

"Just takes one," said Aaron Judge, who has failed to meet expectations, after Game 3’s loss. So far, Judge has gone 1-for-12 with seven strikeouts this World Series. Judge hasn’t been the only one struggling, as the Yankees bats have seemingly gone cold.

"All it takes is just one swing, one at-bat, one play. Everything changes for us. That’s just the mindset you’ve got to have going into this," Judge said.

Luis Gil will take the mound for the Yankees Tuesday night, while the Dodgers turn to the bullpen and have named Ben Casparius as Tuesday night’s starter.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Mookie Betts, RF Freddie Freeman, 1B Teoscar Hernández, LF Max Muncy, 3B Kiké Hernández, CF Gavin Lux, 2B Will Smith, C Tommy Edman, SS

Yankees Starting Lineup

Gleyber Torres, 2B Juan Soto, RF Aaron Judge, CF Jazz Chisholm Jr., 3B Giancarlo Stanton, DH Anthony Rizzo, 1B Anthony Volpe, SS Austin Wells, C Alex Verdugo, LF

World Series Game 4

The action begins at 5:08 p.m. PST.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.