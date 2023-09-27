SoFi Stadium to host rivalry high school football game between 2 Downey schools

article

The Warren and Downey high school football teams will play under the brightest of Friday night lights at SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, it was announced Wednesday.

The game between the two Downey schools will be Oct. 13. It will be the first high school football game played in the new stadium in Inglewood. The winner will be invited back and recognized before the college football L.A. Bowl on Dec. 16.

"L.A. Bowl is committed to promoting the importance of education, health and wellness, and physical activity by hosting various events in the local community," Adolfo Romero, vice president, programming and booking, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, said in a statement. "We're excited to continue these efforts by welcoming the students, faculty, and families of Downey High School and Warren High School to SoFi Stadium for its first high school football game."

The Warren and Downey football programs have one of the longest rivalries in Los Angeles. Warren won the game, 49-22, against Downey when the two teams met last season. Downey went on to win the CIF Southern Section Division 4 championship.

"As a former Downey Viking player, the Downey vs. Warren game is something I know players look forward to every year. Being able to compete in this crosstown rivalry game and be the first-ever high school game to be played at SoFi Stadium will be something extra special that will live on with our players forever," Jack Williams, head coach, Downey High School, said in a statement.

Kevin Pearson, the Warren High head coach, said the rivalry with Downey is one of the best in high school football in Los Angeles.

"Having been a head coach in the Los Angeles area for 28 years, I'm aware of many great rivalries, but I've always said that the Warren vs. Downey rivalry was the best kept secret in high school football," Pearson said in a statement. "I'm excited that the dedication and great work from Downey Unified, administration, teachers, staff, students and families will be showcased at this historic event. I am humbled and honored that our unique and historical rivalry has been chosen for the first high school football game hosted at SoFi Stadium."

Tickets for the game will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.