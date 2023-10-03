VIDEO: Fight breaks out between fans during rivalry Chargers-Raiders game at SoFi Stadium

Cell phone video captured a brewing storm in the stands of Inglewood's SoFi Stadium on Sunday when a fight erupted between two fans during the Los Angeles Chargers' showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The video was taken by Ricardo Vargas and posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

During the rivalry game, the initial moments of the video captured a Chargers fan wearing a Justin Herbert jersey engaging in a heated argument with a Raiders fan donning a Howie Long jersey. The situation quickly escalated when the fan supporting Herbert appeared to shove and subsequently punch the Raiders fan, causing him to tumble to the ground on the concrete steps. The spectacle drew the attention of other fans in the upper-level section, prompting them to rise from their seats and observe the off-the-field action.

The Raiders fan was able to get back up, but it wasn't for long. In the video, the Chargers fan is seen shoving the Raiders fan once again. He was unable to keep his balance and fell on the steps for the second time.

Other members of Raider Nation then stepped in and the Chargers fan returned to his seat.

It’s unknown if the Raiders fan sought medical treatment or if the stadium’s security team got involved at any point.

The Bolts won 24-17.