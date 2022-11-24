VIDEO: Fight at SoFi Stadium results in man being thrown off railing

An investigation is underway in Inglewood after a video surfaced showing a brawl between two people outside SoFi Stadium that resulted in one of the men being thrown off a railing.

The incident happened Nov. 20 after the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.

The video shows two people fighting each other as a crowd gathered around them watches. One person is then seen lifting the victim up from the ground and throwing him over the side of the railing, dropping him between 10 and 15 feet below.

The victim is seen getting up and standing on his feet. His current condition is not known.

Inglewood police have not yet released any details about the incident other than they are investigating.

It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the fight.

This isn't the first such incident to happen at SoFi Stadium.

In February, a 49ers fan was put in a coma after being pushed to the ground during a fight in the parking lot during the NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

Both attacks also bring to mind what happened to San Francisco Giants fan Bryan Stow 10 years ago. Stow was brutally beaten outside Dodgers Stadium and remained in a coma for months after suffering permanent brain damage.

Over the past decade, Stow relearned how to walk, talk, and function on his own.

Stow's attackers were sentenced to prison and he won a civil lawsuit against the Dodgers.