Shohei Ohtani leaves mound early due to cramps; No injuries to pitching arm

The Brief Shohei Ohtani left the pitching mound early during Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. His early exit drew possible injury suspicion as the team's trainer visited Ohtani on the mound. Ohtani missed the entire 2024 season as a pitcher after undergoing elbow surgery the previous year.



Ohtani made an early exit after Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, interpreter Will Ireton, and trainer Thomas Albert visited the two-way star on the mound during Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. The Dodgers later said Ohtani was going through cramps in the lower part of his body and no injuries were reported on his pitching arm.

Ohtani left the game after throwing three-plus innings with two earned runs on 51 pitches.

Ohtani's return to the mound in the 2025 season comes after a year-plus long recovery from an elbow surgery he had in 2023. The three-time league MVP eased himself into the Dodgers pitching staff with one to two-inning appearances before the team inserted Ohtani into the starting rotation.