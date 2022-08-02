Remembering Vin Scully: Dodger legend Steve Garvey reacts to broadcaster's death

The Dodger family and the sports world are mourning the loss of legendary broadcaster Vin Scully.

The iconic voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers was 94 when the team announced his death on Tuesday.

FOX 11 spoke with a fellow franchise legend and 10-time NL All-Star Steve Garvey as he reacted to the news of Scully's passing.

REMEMBERING VIN SCULLY

For Garvey, who played 14 of 19 MLB seasons with the Dodgers, said Scully's voice was synonymous with Southern California.

"Is there any other voice that typifies Los Angeles or Southern California? It was Vin," Garvey said. "As you come into the stadium, you hear his voice, you know, talking, and it's almost kind of an exhale as, 'Now I'm home at Dodger Stadium.'"

As for Scully's legacy, Garvey said the Dodger icon should be remembered for the way he treated everyone around him.

"He looked at people from the inside out. To then we were all created equal, as we are. And he treated each and every person that way," Garvey said.

As a member of the Dodgers, Garvey helped the Boys in Blue capture a World Series title in 1981. He was also named the National League MVP in 1974 and the slugging first baseman won four Gold Glove awards and his No. 6 jersey was retired by the San Diego Padres, a team he played for between 1983 and 1987.