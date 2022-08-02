Remembering Vin Scully: World reacts to Dodger icon's death

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced the passing of longtime broadcaster Vin Scully Tuesday night. Scully was 94 years old. Scully began calling Dodger games on the radio back in 1950 for the then Brooklyn Dodgers. He continued onto television and moved with the Dodgers to Los Angeles ahead of the 1958 season. He continued as the voice of the Dodgers until his retirement in 2016.

"He was the voice of the Dodgers and so much more. He was their conscience, their poet laureate, capturing their beauty and chronicling their glory from Jackie Robinson to Sandy Koufax, Kirk Gibson to Clayton Kershaw. Vin Scully was the heartbeat of the Dodgers — and in so many ways, the heartbeat of all of Los Angeles.

Tributes to the Dodger icon began pouring in shortly after the team's announcement Tuesday.

"We have lost an icon," said Dodger President and CEO Stan Kasten. "The Dodgers' Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. he was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever. I know he was looking forward to joining the love of his life, Sandi. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time. Vin will truly be missed."

Jaime Jarrín, the Dodgers' Spanish language broadcaster shared his emotions on the passing of what he called a "dear friend."

"I have lost the architect of my professional life," Jarrín tweeted in Spanish.

Other sports franchises across Los Angeles tweeted out their condolences. The Rams posted a message saying, "The Rams are saddened by the loss of sports and Los Angeles icon Vin Scully. Our sincere condolences are with the Scully family, friends, and Dodgers organization."

Meanwhile Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James said simply, "Rest in Power. A City of Angels icon. Another great one who made sports so damn special."

Laker Legend and Dodger part-owner Magic Johnson published a Twitter thread on the Dodger great, saying "He had a voice & a way of storytelling that made you think he was only talking to you," adding that he "was just as popular as any Dodger player."

Scully was beloved by all of Los Angeles, as evidenced by the outpouring of love and grief Tuesday. The Los Angeles Fire Department posted on Twitter, saying "Vin as [he] insisted we call him, was a great friend to the men and women of the LAFD We were deeply honored to be the first to welcome him home to Los Angeles after his final Dodgers broadcast on October 2, 2016. Today, we lost a dear friend."

The Oakland Athletics kept their message simple on social media — "Baseball is better for having Vin Scully as a part of its history."

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti called Scully "bigger than baseball. He was the soul of Los Angeles, the undisputed voice of America’s pastime, and the narrator of some of the most thrilling moments of our lives."

Garcetti also announced that LA City Hall will be lit up on Wednesday in Scully's honor.

Scully was an icon from Brooklyn to Los Angeles and everywhere in between, as one Twitter user pointed out, saying, "As a Midwesterner, Vin Scully was often the last voice I heard before falling asleep. And my, what an incredible voice it was. RIP to the best to ever do it, thanks for literally ushering us to our dreams."

