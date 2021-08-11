NFL preseason: What Rams, Chargers fans need to know before heading to SoFi Stadium

article

Football is finally back!

Not only is the NFL season just around the corner, but fans will also finally get a chance to catch the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers in person.

The Aug. 14 showdown between the Bolts and Rams will mark the first NFL game – although preseason – at SoFi Stadium open to fans. The $5.5 billion stadium was closed to fans during the entirety of the 2020 NFL season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Days before the preseason opener, the Rams released the following safety measures for fans to follow on game day.

Here's what fans need to know:

Masks required in all concourses, concession stands and club spaces.

Masks can be taken off when fans are actively eating and/or drinking.

Masks are not required when sitting in seats or sweets

SoFi Stadium will not accept cash for any food, drink, merchandise transactions

Proof of vaccination not required at the gates

Clear bag policy: Bags must be made of clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12"

Single-game tickets will be refunded if games get postponed, canceled or if the stadium capacity gets significantly reduced

All Rams tickets will be mobile-only. Print-at-home tickets (like PDF) will not be accepted at the gate, per NFL rules. Screenshots of the tickets will not be accepted. You can click here for more information on tickets and rules.

Those interested in learning more about parking at SoFi Stadium can click here. The Rams are urging fans to come in early as the team anticipates large crowds prior to kickoff. Parking lots open four hours before kickoff and the gates open two hours before kickoff.