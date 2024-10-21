NBA Opening Night: Lakers to host Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena

The Brief The 2024-25 NBA season begins on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The LA Lakers will face the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Crypto.com Arena. The game will be televised on TNT.



The Los Angeles Lakers begin the 2024-25 season on Tuesday with a nationally televised game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Lakers went 2-4 during the preseason but the biggest story is when LeBron and Bronny James made NBA history by becoming the first father-son duo to take the court together during a preseason game earlier this month. Now, all eyes will be watching the Lake Show as fans look forward to when the moment happens during the regular season.

When talking to reporters at practice on Monday, Bronny said he’s unsure if he’ll play for the season opener, as reported by ESPN's Dave McMenamin. However, he did clarify he’ll likely be calling his dad, the league’s all-time leading scorer "Bron," on the court as the two navigate being teammates for the first time.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:

The Lakers have fallen short in the postseason since winning the Finals in the NBA Bubble back in 2020, in an unprecedented season in honor of the legendary Kobe Bryant. JJ Redick, the head coach for the Lakers, said he’s well-aware of what the expectations are and enters the season with a mindset of having a "championship-caliber team."

(Getty Images)

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The week ahead of training camp, Redick revealed who the starting five would be going into the season, naming LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves.

Tip-off is scheduled at 7 p.m. from the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The game will be televised on TNT.