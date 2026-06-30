LA Clippers nearing deal to send Kawhi Leonard back to Toronto Raptors

The Brief The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly working to make a massive move by trading away superstar forward Kawhi Leonard. The 35-year-old, seven-time NBA All-Star returns to the Toronto Raptors, the franchise he led to its first NBA championship in 2019. Leonard was entering the final year of his contract with the Clippers.



The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly planning to make a major move ahead of NBA free agency by trading away superstar Kawhi Leonard. The seven-time NBA All-Star is set to return to Toronto, where he helped lead the Raptors to their first championship in 2019.

What we know:

On Tuesday, ESPN reported that the Clippers traded the two-time Finals MVP in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round picks, one pick swap and two second-rounders, ESPN reported.

The move comes after Leonard reportedly said the Raptors are the only other team outside Los Angeles he'd sign a long-term deal with. The 35-year-old was entering the final year of his contract with the Clippers.

The forward is coming off one of the best seasons of his career in which he averaged 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. He has one year and $50 million left on his contract.

The backstory:

In 2019, the Clippers went all-in during free agency and acquired Leonard, along with forward Paul George.

While the "213 Era" carried significant promise, those seasons were frequently plagued by injuries to both stars. However, the pairing did lead the Clippers to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history in 2021. They ultimately fell short of advancing to the NBA Finals after being defeated by the Phoenix Suns.

The era notably brought in other future Hall of Famers, including James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Despite the star power, the Clips often fell short in the playoffs and failed to reach the Finals.