Angels' Mike Trout expected to have knee surgery: GM

Mike Trout, the three-time MVP outfielder for the Los Angeles Angels, is expected to undergo knee surgery, but the injury is not expected to be season-ending, according to multiple reports.

According to a report from ESPN's Alden González and Jeff Passan, Trout has a torn meniscus. Another report from The Athletic's Sam Bloom said that the team hopes Trout may be able to return before the end of the 2024 season.

"[It's] just frustrating," Trout told reporters after the news was announced Tuesday.

Trout said he started to feel an ache at the end of the third inning of the Angels' game against the Philadelphia Phillies Monday night, but he "didn't think anything of it." Trout added that he didn't feel any pain when he was hitting or running the bases.

"I was kinda telling myself maybe I just banged it on something and didn't realize it," Trout said. But the pain got worse toward the end of the game and after. Trout said that when he woke up this morning and the knee was still sore, he asked the team to check it out, and that's when they found the torn meniscus.

Trout is no stranger to the injured list. The 11-time All-Star has played more than 100 games just once since 2020. In 2023, he needed surgery to repair a wrist he broke fouling off a pitch. The year before, he withdrew from the MLB All-Star Game because of back spasms.

Fans across baseball were hoping for a fully-healthy season from Trout. According to reports, there's no indication yet of when he may return, but it'll likely be a significant absence.

Before Tuesday, Trout was tied with Baltimore's Gunnar Henderson for the MLB lead in home runs with 10. He has played in all the Angels' 29 games so far this season.

ESPN reported that Trout's surgery is expected to be on Friday.