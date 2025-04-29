Luka Doncic donates $5K to restore vandalized mural of Kobe and Gigi Bryant

The Brief Fans made a jarring discovery that one of the first murals of Kobe and Gigi Bryant was vandalized. After hearing about the incident, Luka Doncic donated the $5,000 needed to restore the artwork.



Luka Dončić stepped up in a big way off the court in honor of an NBA icon.

Fans were stunned to learn one of the first murals of Kobe and Gigi Bryant following their passing had been vandalized in downtown Los Angeles.

An Instagram page dedicated to the remarkable artwork of the legendary Laker and his teen daughter informed fans of the destruction and created a GoFundMe to restore it.

"Unfortunately, one of the first Kobe and Gigi murals has been vandalized in Downtown Los Angeles. We’re sharing to bring awareness to the community of fans here in LA, and around the world, who respect and appreciate artists and their mural tributes," the Instagram post read.

After hearing about the defaced art on Main and 14th streets, Doncic donated the funds needed to restore the art.

Luka continues to honor Kobe

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks talks to Kobe Bryant during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 29, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.(Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Kobe Bryant and Luka Dončić shared heartfelt moments during what became Bryant's final appearance at the Crypto.com Arena, which was then called the Staples Center.

Doncic happened to be one of Gigi Bryant's favorite players.

Also, when Doncic was introduced as a Laker earlier this year following a blockbuster trade, he mentioned that he wished Kobe and Gigi Bryant were there to witness the big moment.

