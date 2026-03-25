Dodgers Opening Day 2026: Everything you need to know
LOS ANGELES - The action returns to Chavez Ravine!
The Los Angeles Dodgers, back-to-back World Series champions, begin their 2026 season home at Dodger Stadium on Thursday night.
What we know:
After a promising spring training showing at Camelback Ranch, the 2026 campaign begins for the "Boys in Blue." The team will officially raise its 2025 World Series championship banner during Thursday's pregame ceremonies.
The Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, who enter the season looking to unseat the reigning champions in the National League West.
Starting pitchers
Yoshinobu Yamamoto will take the mound for the Dodgers on opening day, and Zac Gallen is scheduled to start for the D-backs.
Opening Day ceremonies
Gospel singer Keith Williams Jr. will perform the national anthem for the first game of the season. Also, the ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by Lakers legend and businessman, Earvin "Magic" Johnson.
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How to watch
Gates to the parking lot and stadium open at 2:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to be in their seats by 4:45 p.m. for the pregame festivities. Dodger Stadium Express service also begins at 2:30 p.m.
- When: Thursday, March 26
- Time: 5:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- Streaming/TV: NBC and Peacock
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Food and concessions
Dodger Stadium is expanding its food offerings for the 2026 season, adding several new items alongside traditional favorites.
New options include globally inspired dishes such as a loco moco bowl, bone marrow tacos, char siu loaded fries, and a churro sundae.
Classic staples like Dodger Dogs and helmet nachos will still be available throughout the ballpark.
Transportation to the game
Fans are encouraged to plan ahead and arrive early, especially for pregame ceremonies.
Free transportation is available through the Dodger Stadium Express, which runs from Union Station beginning when gates open.
What's next:
The celebration continues Friday night when members of last year’s championship squad receive their World Series rings. The ring ceremony will be narrated by actor Anthony Anderson and Braid Paisley will sing the national anthem.
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The Source: This report is based on official scheduling and event announcements from the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and Major League Baseball. Starting pitcher designations and ceremonial details have been confirmed through team communications ahead of the 2026 Opening Day. FOX 11 reporter Mario Ramirez contributed to this report.