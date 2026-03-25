Dodgers Opening Day 2026: Everything you need to know

The Brief The Dodgers return to Los Angeles this Thursday to begin their 2026 campaign with hopes of securing a historic "three-peat." The home opener will feature Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound, a ceremonial first pitch by Magic Johnson, and the raising of the 2025 championship banner. If the Dodgers reach the postseason this year, they will tie the MLB record of 14 consecutive appearances set by the Atlanta Braves.



The action returns to Chavez Ravine!

The Los Angeles Dodgers, back-to-back World Series champions, begin their 2026 season home at Dodger Stadium on Thursday night.

What we know:

After a promising spring training showing at Camelback Ranch, the 2026 campaign begins for the "Boys in Blue." The team will officially raise its 2025 World Series championship banner during Thursday's pregame ceremonies.

The Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, who enter the season looking to unseat the reigning champions in the National League West.

Starting pitchers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will take the mound for the Dodgers on opening day, and Zac Gallen is scheduled to start for the D-backs.

Opening Day ceremonies

Gospel singer Keith Williams Jr. will perform the national anthem for the first game of the season. Also, the ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by Lakers legend and businessman, Earvin "Magic" Johnson.

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How to watch

Gates to the parking lot and stadium open at 2:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to be in their seats by 4:45 p.m. for the pregame festivities. Dodger Stadium Express service also begins at 2:30 p.m.

When: Thursday, March 26

Time: 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Dodger Stadium

Streaming/TV: NBC and Peacock

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Food and concessions

Dodger Stadium is expanding its food offerings for the 2026 season, adding several new items alongside traditional favorites.

New options include globally inspired dishes such as a loco moco bowl, bone marrow tacos, char siu loaded fries, and a churro sundae.

Classic staples like Dodger Dogs and helmet nachos will still be available throughout the ballpark.

Transportation to the game

Fans are encouraged to plan ahead and arrive early, especially for pregame ceremonies.

Free transportation is available through the Dodger Stadium Express, which runs from Union Station beginning when gates open.

What's next:

The celebration continues Friday night when members of last year’s championship squad receive their World Series rings. The ring ceremony will be narrated by actor Anthony Anderson and Braid Paisley will sing the national anthem.

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