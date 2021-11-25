Lions take on Bears in Thanksgiving Day game on FOX

Expand / Collapse search
By Jordan Smith
Published 
Updated 5:33AM
Sports
DETROIT - It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving Day without a Detroit Lions game.

This year, the Lions host the Chicago Bears in an NFC North showdown. The kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

The Lions haven’t fared well in Thanksgiving Day games. Since their first Thanksgiving game in 1934, the Lions have only won 37 times, lost 42 and tied twice.

Detroit’s performance this season isn’t any better.

The Lions have not won a game this season, losing nine times and tying once. Their saving grace: The Bears aren’t much better and trending downward.

Through 10 games, Chicago has only won three times this season. One of those wins came against the Lions in Week 4.

T.J. Hockenson, No. 88 of the Detroit Lions, runs with the ball against Roquan Smith, No. 58 of the Chicago Bears, in the first half at Soldier Field on Oct 3, 2021, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

But now the Bears are winless in their last five attempts, frustrating Chicago sports fans to the point of calling for the job of head coach Matt Nagy.

Thursday’s game is the true definition of a toss-up. Both teams have offenses ranked near the bottom of the NFL. Detroit's defense ranks 27th while Chicago’s defense shows some promise at No. 11.

Their defense might be why the FanDuel SportsBook has the Bears favored by three points.

