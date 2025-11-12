LeBron James update: NBA superstar to practice with Lakers' G-League team this week

The Brief LeBron James will practice with the Lakers' G League team, the South Bay Lakers, marking a significant step in his recovery from sciatica. The Lakers' all-time leading scorer has not played or practiced this season, following his last appearance in the 2024-25 playoffs. Teammate Austin Reaves is confident in James' ability to seamlessly reintegrate into the team upon his return.



Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is making a significant step forward on his road to recovery.

What we know:

LeBron James will practice with the Lakers' G League team, the South Bay Lakers, this week.

The last time fans saw James on the court was during the Lakers' short-lived playoff run in the 2024-25 season.

James, the league's all-time leading scorer, has yet to practice or play with the Lakers this season after developing sciatica near the start of training camp. The team has refused to put a timetable on James' recovery, and James hasn't spoken extensively to reporters since media day in late September.

James is now in his 23rd NBA season and will turn 41 next month.

What they're saying:

James' teammate, Austin Reaves, is having a breakout season and has no doubt he'll fit right in when he returns.

"The thing about him is he understands the game, as everybody knows," Reaves said. "Knowing him, he's been watching these first, what is that, 11 games and analyzing the game in a sense of where he knows when he comes back, 'This is how I can help the team.'"

What we don't know:

An estimated season debut date for James has not been announced.

