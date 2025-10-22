LeBron James lawsuit: Lakers fan recovers ticket costs with help from fantasy sports app

The Brief A Lakers fan has dropped a small claims lawsuit against LeBron James. The lawsuit was filed after the lifelong Lakers fan purchased over $850 for two tickets to a game under the impression "The Second Decision" was about James' retirement. While the announcement was about a business venture, James has yet to take the court due to an injury.



A lifelong fan of the Los Angeles Lakers has dropped a small claims lawsuit against his favorite player.

The backstory:

Earlier this month, 29-year-old Andrew Garcia filed a lawsuit against LeBron James after purchasing $856.66 for two game tickets. He made the big purchase under the impression the NBA’s all-time leading scorer was going to announce his retirement in "The Second Decision."

The tickets were $432.83 apiece for a game scheduled for March 31, 2026, in what Garcia believed would be James’ final game against his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, the announcement had nothing to do with basketball and ended up being an advertisement for James’ partnership with Hennessey.

Feeling duped, Garcia filed a claim accusing the 21-time NBA All-Star of fraud, deception and misrepresentation.

"I’m only suing to recover what I paid," Garcia said in a previous interview with FOX 11.

Fantasy sports app steps in

What they're saying:

Garcia has now called off the small claims lawsuit after a fantasy sports app saw FOX 11’s coverage and stepped in.

PrizePicks gave Garcia promo funds for the exact amount he spent on tickets.

"They offered me the full amount of the lawsuit, which was $856.66 as payment which was credited to my PrizePicks account, as well as Laker game tickets to a game next month in November and also merchandise that they’re going to be sending me in the mail."

LeBron James remains sidelined

Dig deeper:

James did not participate in any preseason games and missed the first opening night game of his career after being diagnosed with sciatica.

Despite Luka Dončić’s remarkable 43-point performance, the Lakers lost their season opener at home against the Golden State Warriors.

A timetable for James’ return remains unclear.