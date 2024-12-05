LeBron, Bronny James’ game-worn jersey from historic season opener sell for $102K

The Los Angeles Lakers may have hit a rough patch during the season after losing by a combined 70 points in their previous two games, but that hasn’t made an impact on what diehard fans are willing to spend on memorabilia.

On Oct. 22 during the Lakers season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves, LeBron and Bronny James made NBA history by becoming the first father-son duo to play in a game together. The Lakers beat the Wolves 110-103.

Their game-worn jerseys were sold as a pair by Sotheby's on Wednesday for $102,000.

LeBron James #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers on defense during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

While it seems like a hefty price tag, Brooks Peck with The Athletic argued it "may seem significantly lower than it could have been."

Earlier this season, the Lakers announced Bronny James would split his time with the Lakers and its G League Team, the South Bay Lakers. However, he would only play in G League home games.

The 20-year-old has played in 2 G League games so far this season. He’s averaging 5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3 assists per game.

LeBron James is playing his 22nd season in the NBA and turns 40 on Dec. 30.