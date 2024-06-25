LA Lakers committed to re-signing LeBron James to another 3 seasons on max deal: report

article

The Los Angeles Lakers found a new head coach LeBron James approved of and now, they are reportedly determined to re-sign him for another three seasons, ESPN NBA Insider Dave McMenamin reported.

This would mean James would be signed with the Men and Purple and Gold through his 41st birthday on a deal said to be $160 million.

In 1989, legendary Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar retired when he was 42 years old.

With the two-day 2024 NBA Draft beginning Wednesday, a crucial element will be seeing which team selects Bronny James, LeBron’s oldest son. The significance here is that his father has expressed that it has been a dream of his to play with his oldest son in the league.

Bronny James played a single season at the University of Southern California before he declared for the NBA Draft.

While multiple teams have shown interest in Bronny James, he only worked out with two teams – the Lakers and Phoenix Suns.

Many have predicted the Lakers would select Bronny James as the 55th overall second-round pick. However, the idea another team could take him sooner remains a possibility.

James has until Saturday, June 29 to opt in to the final year of his contract.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and company have also remained committed to keeping All-Star Anthony Davis. The big man signed a historic $186 million contract extension with the franchise last August.

