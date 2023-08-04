Anthony Davis signs $186M contract extension with Lakers: report

article

It looks like AD will be donning the Purple and Gold for the foreseeable future.

ESPN reported Friday that eight-time All-Star Anthony Davis has signed a three-year contract extension for $186 million, which ties him to the franchise through 2028. The sports network received the news from Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul.

The deal equates to being the richest annual salary in NBA history.

During the 2019 offseason, the Lakers went all-in and traded for Anthony Davis to partner with superstar LeBron James. In the trade, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and Brandon Ingram were sent to New Orleans as the Pelicans also acquired three first-round picks.

The risk paid off as the Lakers went on to win the franchise’s 17th championship in an unprecedented season that included the tragic death of the legendary Kobe Bryant and the social justice movement following George Floyd’s murder.

The following two seasons didn’t go as planned for the Lake Show. The Lakers season came to an early end after they were eliminated from the first round of the playoffs by the Phoenix Suns in 2021 and the following season, they failed to make the postseason altogether.

Last season had a shaky start, but under the direction of new head coach Darvin Ham and with a healthy roster, the Lakers defied the odds and made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals.

Davis’ availability has undeniably been a concern for Laker Nation. The 30-year-old had a goal of playing in every single game last season but faced some setbacks including a right shoulder injury, a calf contusion, and a head injury during a playoff game. Still, he played 56 of 82 regular-season games and was mostly available during the Lakers' playoff run.