LA Lakers host Denver Nuggets in pivotal Game 3

The Los Angeles Lakers are back home Thursday night for Game 3 of their playoff series against the Denver Nuggets.

The Men in Purple and Gold are currently down 2-0 and are desperate to get a win against the team they’ve lost to in their previous 10 matchups, including being swept in last year’s Western Conference Finals.

Denver overcame a 20-point deficit Monday night, capped off by Jamal Murray’s buzzer-beater. Murray swished a step-back 15-footer over Anthony Davis and gave the Denver Nuggets a stunning 101-99 win.

After the heartbreaking loss, LeBron James, a 4-time NBA champion, questioned the officiating before he cut his post-game interview short and walked out.

RELATED: LeBron James questions officiating, walks out post-game interview after Game 2 loss

(Getty Images)

"Anytime you lose, it’s tough, but at the end of the day, they held serve on their home floor and we gotta try to do the same," Lakers head coach Darvin Ham told reporters Wednesday.

"We know some of the things we can do better but there’s only so much you can talk about," LeBron James said. "You gotta go on the floor and actually make it happen."

Game 3 is set for 7 p.m. PT at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

Injury Report

Anthony Davis (low back soreness) and LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) are listed as probable

Jalen Hood-Schifino (lumbar disc surgery), Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain), Jarred Vanderbilt (right midfoot sprain) and Christian Wood (left knee surgery) are out

Series at a Glance

Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103

Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99

The Associated Press contributed to this report.