Lakers lose to Nuggets on a Jamal Murray buzzer-beater; LA now trails series 2-0

By
Updated  April 22, 2024 9:41pm PDT
Los Angeles Lakers
DENVER (KTTV) - The Los Angeles Lakers lose to the Denver Nuggets in a heartbreaker off a Jamal Murray buzzer-beater.

Murray sank the fadeaway jumper to lift the Nuggets 101-99 on Monday. 

With the loss, the Lakers now trail the best-of-7 series 2-0.

The Lake Show returns to Los Angeles for Game 3, which tips off Thursday, April 25.

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Lakers punched a ticket to the playoffs and the seventh seed after beating the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

The defending champions Nuggets locked in the second seed after finishing the 2023-2024 regular season with a 57-25 record.