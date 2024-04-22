Lakers lose to Nuggets on a Jamal Murray buzzer-beater; LA now trails series 2-0

The Los Angeles Lakers lose to the Denver Nuggets in a heartbreaker off a Jamal Murray buzzer-beater.

Murray sank the fadeaway jumper to lift the Nuggets 101-99 on Monday.

With the loss, the Lakers now trail the best-of-7 series 2-0.

The Lake Show returns to Los Angeles for Game 3, which tips off Thursday, April 25.

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Lakers punched a ticket to the playoffs and the seventh seed after beating the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

The defending champions Nuggets locked in the second seed after finishing the 2023-2024 regular season with a 57-25 record.