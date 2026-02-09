Lakers’ Jaxson Hayes to compete in slam dunk contest

article

Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes will join teammates Luka Dončić and LeBron James for NBA All-Star action.

What we know:

Los Angeles is hosting NBA All-Star Weekend for the seventh time, with the marquee event set for the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, home of the LA Clippers.

The weekend features multiple events, including the celebrity game and NBA Crossover.

For the Lakers, Doncic was named an All-Star starter, while James was selected as a reserve, extending his All-Star streak to 22 seasons.

Hayes will also take part in the weekend’s festivities, competing in the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest.

Also participating are San Antonio’s Carter Bryant, Miami’s Keshad Johnson and Orlando’s Jase Richardson.

What they're saying:

In a recent interview, the 25-year-old center said competing in the dunk contest is a childhood dream come true.

"For me, I’ve always dreamed of being in the dunk contest," Hayes said. "I was always big into the dunk contest — if you can’t tell by the way I play. So when I got the call, I was definitely down."

What's next:

The AT&T Slam Dunk Contest takes place Saturday, Feb. 14. NBA All-Star Saturday begins at 2 p.m. PT and will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

