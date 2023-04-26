Lakers fail to close series vs. Grizzlies; Series heading back to LA for Game 6

article

The Los Angeles Lakers failed to take care of business on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Lakers fell to the Grizzlies in Memphis 116-99 in Wednesday's Game 5 of NBA Playoffs Round 1.

With the loss, the series heads back to LA for Game 6.

SERIES SCHEDULE

*=if necessary

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The road to the playoffs hadn't been easy for the Purple and Gold. The team started the regular season at a 2-10 record and shipped out former NBA MVP Russell Westbook in a trade with the Utah Jazz.

Prior to the deadline, all eyes were on LeBron James earlier in the 2023 calendar year as he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record. As if there weren't enough distractions, both James and 8-time All-Star Anthony Davis missed time during parts of the regular season to recover from their respective injuries.

Yet, in spite of all the distractions and trips to the trainer's room, the Lakers somehow found themselves a spot in the Western Conference side of the playoff bracket after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime in the Play-In tournament.