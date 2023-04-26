Lakers fail to close series vs. Grizzlies; Series heading back to LA for Game 6
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KTTV) - The Los Angeles Lakers failed to take care of business on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Lakers fell to the Grizzlies in Memphis 116-99 in Wednesday's Game 5 of NBA Playoffs Round 1.
With the loss, the series heads back to LA for Game 6.
SERIES SCHEDULE
- Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112
- Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93
- Game 3: Lakers 111, Grizzlies 101
- Game 4: Lakers 117, Grizzlies 111
- Game 5: Grizzlies 116, Lakers 99
- Game 6: Friday, April 28, Grizzlies at Lakers
- Game 7: Sunday, April 30, Lakers at Grizzlies*
*=if necessary
HOW THEY GOT HERE
The road to the playoffs hadn't been easy for the Purple and Gold. The team started the regular season at a 2-10 record and shipped out former NBA MVP Russell Westbook in a trade with the Utah Jazz.
Prior to the deadline, all eyes were on LeBron James earlier in the 2023 calendar year as he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record. As if there weren't enough distractions, both James and 8-time All-Star Anthony Davis missed time during parts of the regular season to recover from their respective injuries.
Yet, in spite of all the distractions and trips to the trainer's room, the Lakers somehow found themselves a spot in the Western Conference side of the playoff bracket after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime in the Play-In tournament.